US Special Envoy for Syria Ratney to Represent Washington at Geneva Talks

Ratney will also attend the welcoming address by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura with participation of all Syrian sides to the negotiations, scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), according to the source.
The International Syria Support Group (ISSG) is invited to attend the welcome address as observers. Russia and the United States are co-chairs of the ISSG.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What for ... to bomb everybody ... why else would Americans attend ?
ViTran