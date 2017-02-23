US Special Envoy for Syria Ratney to Represent Washington at Geneva Talks

© AFP 2016/ Richard Juilliart Moscow Facilitates Direct Syria Talks in Geneva - Cairo Opposition Group

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The US diplomatic source confirmed that Ratney is in Geneva this week and would remain in close contact with the United Nations and with Syrian opposition members at the UN-led talks.

Ratney will also attend the welcoming address by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura with participation of all Syrian sides to the negotiations, scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), according to the source.

The International Syria Support Group (ISSG) is invited to attend the welcome address as observers. Russia and the United States are co-chairs of the ISSG.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.