US Congressman, Poroshenko Discuss Enhancing Anti-Russian Sanctions

© AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV Poroshenko Speaks of Threat of 'Full-Scale War' With Russia

WASHINTON (Sputnik) — "We must stand by our friends in Ukraine as they stay the course on what is undoubtedly a long road toward a stable democracy, and we can do our part by preserving and enhancing international sanctions against Russia," Quigley stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Quigley emphasized that the partnership between the United States and Ukraine is essential because of shared values and the mission to counter Russian aggression and restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The [US President Donald] Trump Administration's consideration to remove sanctions on Russia is dangerous, misguided, and damages US global creditability, as it shortsightedly eliminates any leverage we have on the Kremlin," Quigley added.

The Trump administration, according to numerous reports, is allegedly considering lifting sanctions against Russia that were put in place after the former Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea passed a referendum in 2014 to join the Russian Federation.

Conflicts between Kiev and the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue, with the Ukrainian government accusing Russia of interfering in its domestic polices, something the Kremlin repeatedly denies.