01:45 GMT +323 February 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, January 14, 2016

    US Congressman, Poroshenko Discuss Enhancing Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    16905

    The United States needs to back Ukraine on the government's long path to stability and work to intensify sanctions against Russia, US Congressman Mike Quigley said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Poroshenko Speaks of Threat of 'Full-Scale War' With Russia
    WASHINTON (Sputnik) — "We must stand by our friends in Ukraine as they stay the course on what is undoubtedly a long road toward a stable democracy, and we can do our part by preserving and enhancing international sanctions against Russia," Quigley stated in a press release on Wednesday.

    Quigley emphasized that the partnership between the United States and Ukraine is essential because of shared values and the mission to counter Russian aggression and restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    "The [US President Donald] Trump Administration's consideration to remove sanctions on Russia is dangerous, misguided, and damages US global creditability, as it shortsightedly eliminates any leverage we have on the Kremlin," Quigley added.

    The Trump administration, according to numerous reports, is allegedly considering lifting sanctions against Russia that were put in place after the former Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea passed a referendum in 2014 to join the Russian Federation.

    Conflicts between Kiev and the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue, with the Ukrainian government accusing Russia of interfering in its domestic polices, something the Kremlin repeatedly denies.

      avatar
      tbdonworldpeace
      "as it shortsightedly eliminates any leverage we have on the Kremlin" - seriously dude? I think you have some 0% leverage 'on the Kremlin'...idiots!
