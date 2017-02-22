De Mistura: Intra-Syria Talks in Geneva Impossible Without Ceasefire Holding

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The ceasefire in Syria is holding by and large, the intra-Syria talks in Geneva would be impossible if it were to break down, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday.

"Even if, frankly, there [are] still some difficulties, it is still fragile, but it is holding by and large. We would not have been able to have these talks if there was a breakdown of the ceasefire. There are spoilers, we know it, we have seen it all the time during the last talks, and perhaps they may even be attempting or maybe tempted to do something before or during the talks in order to provoke one side or the other to walk out or to not accept talking but we will try to control it," de Mistura told a press conference on the eve of the intra-Syria talks in Geneva.

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Intra-Syria Talks Plenary Session May Take Place Thursday in Geneva

De Mistura also stated that ussia announced on Wednesday that it had formally requested that the Syrian government "silence their skies" in the areas of the country where the ceasefire is holding during the intra-Syria talks.

"Today, the Russian Federation at the ceasefire task force did announce to everyone and every country present and to myself that they have formally requested the government of Syria to silence their own skies in the areas touched by the ceasefire during the intra-Syria talks. We have been requesting those who have the influence on the opposition to try themselves also to do the same," de Mistura told a press conference ahead of the beginning of the intra-Syria talks in Geneva on Thursday.