Intra-Syria Talks Plenary Session May Take Place Thursday in Geneva

GENEVA (Sputnik) — A plenary session with participation of all Syrian opposition groups, the Damascus delegation and the United Nations may take place in Geneva on Thursday afternoon as the new round of Intra-Syrian talks officially start, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"There are preparations for a plenary session in the afternoon, with participation of all Syrian groups. Preparation is still ongoing," the source said.

The source added that whether the plenary would be organized or not depended on the outcome of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's meetings with opposition groups in the first part of the day.