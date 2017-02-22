Kiev's Offer to Strip Russia of Veto Power 'Undermines UN Principles'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin proposed to "remove the veto power abuses" at Tuesday's Security Council Open Debate on Conflicts in Europe.

"The proposal to strip Russia of the veto power in the UN Security Council does not stand up to scrutiny from a legal point of view. This is not just an attack against Russia, it is undermining the UN fundamental principles," Slutsky said.

The arguments concerning Russian alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict are not credible, Slutsky stressed, adding that Moscow neither had forces in Donbass nor was interested in prolonging the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Slutsky underscored that it was high time for the international community to look at the actions of Kiev, which continued to incite the conflict and sabotage the Minsk agreements’ implementation.

© AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II Kiev Should 'Sort Out Mess at Home' Before Asking to Strip Russia of Veto Power - Moscow Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.