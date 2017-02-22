Putin, Trump Discussed Terrorism, Economy, but Detailed Discussions Yet to Come

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have discussed terrorism and economic issues in a phone call, but there have been no detailed discussions on the issues yet, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday.

"Terrorism and the economy were discussed during a telephone conversation between the presidents. There have been no more detailed discussions on the issues yet, as far as I know," Ushakov said in response to a request to comment on the statement by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the possibility of a "deal" between Russia and the United States regarding the fight against terrorism and economic issues.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.