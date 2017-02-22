Register
15:09 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Exterior View of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)

    UN-Mediated Talks to Kick Off in Geneva in New Attempt to Reconcile Syrians

    © Flickr/ United Nations Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 45 0 0

    After almost a year since the last round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva collapsed, on UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will apply his diplomatic skills in a renewed attempt to bring diverse factions of the Syrian opposition and the government delegation to the negotiation table and have them discuss political transition.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Delegations have already started to arrive in Geneva, where the talks will officially kick off on Thursday, February 23.

    The last round of the UN-mediated talks were held in Geneva on April 13-27, but collapsed after the Riyadh-formed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition group had walked out of the negotiations, citing the continuous fighting in Syria and the lack of progress on humanitarian issues.

    Participants Change

    Compared to the previous rounds of Geneva talks, the upcoming one is seeing considerable changes in the composition of participants from the opposition side.

    The point of contention at each of the previous rounds of intra-Syrian talks was the inability of various opposition factions to find common ground and form a single delegation.

    A Syrian flag on a truck with a machine gun
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russia's Spetsnaz Plays Key Role in Destroying Terrorist Targets in Syria
    De Mistura even warned that he would decide on the composition of the joint delegation himself should Syrian opposition members fail to do so before the start of the new round in February.

    Eventually, the HNC umbrella organization, which had previously insisted on its exclusive right to represent the opposition, changed the delegation, apparently trying to make it look more balanced. The HNC published the list of 21 participants on social media on February 12.

    Syrian lawyer Mohammed Sabra was named as the chief negotiator, replacing Mohammed Alloush from the Jaysh al-Islam group, who announced the decision to leave his post in May 2016, citing the failure of the previous Geneva talks.

    Sabra chairs the Syrian Republican Party that was established in Turkey in 2014. He was mentioned as an independent candidate.

    Naser Hariri, a representative of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, will head the delegation, according to the statement.

    Syrians walk through the destruction in the old city of Aleppo, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Trump's Proposed 'Safe Zones' in Syria are 'Not of Vital Importance'
    The HNC also included Khaled Mhameed, a member of Cairo group on its list, not in the capacity of the official Cairo group representative, but rather in that of a non-partisan representative.

    The updated version of the HNC participants list also includes Alla Arafat, a representative of the Moscow platform.

    Importantly, the HNC delegation will include representatives of the militant factions from both the south and north of Syria. Among those factions' representatives are leader of Jaysh al-Islam group Mohammed Alloush and Free Syrian Army general Bashar al-Zoubi.

    The Cairo group, headed by Jihad Makdissi, was also invited by the United Nations, will take part in the talks separately from the HNC.

    The Moscow platform was invited at the very last moment. Prior to this, its leader, Qadri Jamil, had already rushed to announce he would not participate in the upcoming talks in protest of de Mistura's alleged preferences to Riyadh-backed HNC opposition and disregard toward platforms. Late Tuesday, however, he stated that he was eventually invited and would come to Geneva.

    Context Change

    Russian and Syrian servicemen at the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center in Aleppo
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Syrian Combat Engineers Trained by Russian Experts Start Clearing Aleppo
    What makes the upcoming round of Geneva talks new is most certainly the changed global context in which the negotiations are going to take place.

    First, Russia-Turkey-Iran troika was formed as a result of several rounds of Astana talks since the beginning of the year. Although the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) still exists, with Russia and the United States being its co-chairs, it is now the newly-formed troika. These nations are viewed as the key decision-makers on Syria.

    Second, forming of the new US administration has not yet been completed. It is still unclear who is going to replace Michael Ratney as the US Special Envoy for Syria, and what the overall US policy on Syria will be.

    Third, during the Astana talks in late January, Russia submitted to the Syrians the draft project of a new Syrian constitution. Although military groups refused to review it, and insisting there should be the ceasefire first, constitutional proposals may become the main issue on the agenda at the political dimension discussions in Geneva.

    The draft prepared by Russian experts suggested, among other things, the removal of the word "Arab" from the official name of the country, expansion of the parliament's powers, removal of the army from political life, giving equal rights to the Kurdish language with the Arabic in the Kurdish "cultural self-ruling systems," as well as the taking away of the president’s right to dissolve the parliament.

    The draft was later sent to de Mistura.

    First Train Journey Through Aleppo In Over Four Years
    © Sputnik.
    First Train Carries Passengers Through Terrorist-Free Aleppo (VIDEO)
    The Russian delegation at Astana repeatedly insisted the project was submitted merely the purposes of consideration, and that Syrians are the only ones who can decide on their future.

    A schedule and process for drafting a new constitution, the establishment of a credible, inclusive and non-sectarian governance, and call for free and fair elections, pursuant to the new constitution, is what the new round of Geneva talks is going to focus on, according to de Mistura’s office.

    Moreover, the latest round of Astana discussions in mid-February showed that representatives of the Syrian military factions do have a negotiating potential. As such, some of those who attended Astana consultations will come to Geneva as well.

    Having all the aforementioned changes in mind, one may hope the new round of the UN-mediated talks will drive the six-year-long conflict settlement process out the deadlock.

    Related:

    Russia Delivers Over 5 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours
    CIA Freezes Aid To Free Syrian Army
    US Not Looking for Greater Cooperation With Russia in Syria - Pentagon
    Syrian Army Takes Control Over Road Junction Three Miles Away From Palmyra
    Tags:
    Intra-Syria talks, The Syrian war, Hmeymim opposition group, Moscow-Cairo group of the Syrian opposition, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Mohammed Alloush, Staffan de Mistura, Geneva, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok