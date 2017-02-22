Register
12:06 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The UN Security Council

    Kiev Should 'Sort Out Mess at Home' Before Asking to Strip Russia of Veto Power

    © AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
    Politics
    Get short URL
    112510

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman called on Kiev to focus on domestic affairs instead of proposing to deprive Moscow of its UN Security Council power of veto.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine should sort out its domestic affairs before proposing to strip Russia of its UN Security Council power of veto, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

    "First you need to sort out the mess at home, get everything on the right track there, then take up the improvement of international mechanisms," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

    Her comments came in response to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin's proposal to "remove the veto power abuses" at Tuesday's Security Council Open Debate on Conflicts in Europe.

    "So far, international mechanisms are working well enough without Mr. Klimkin," Zakharova noted, urging once again for Kiev to focus on its domestic affairs.

    An apartment damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk.
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Kremlin on Donbass Republics: DPR, LPR 'in Severe Blockade on the Part of Ukraine'
    Klimkin called Russia's membership in the UN Security Council "a fundamental problem", and again accused it of fueling conflicts in Europe.

    Currently all permanent members of the UN Security Council — Russia, the United States, China, France, and Britain — have the power of veto. Moscow, Washington and Beijing have spoken against any initiatives to curb it.

    Related:

    Amnesty International: Ukraine's Authorities Repress Media Operating in Country
    Sweden Supports EU Policies Toward Russia Over Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minister
    Russian Foreign Minister Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Churkin
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Pavlo Klimkin, Maria Zakharova, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      "Mess at home" would get better if invading russians removed themselves from Crimea and southern Donbas. "Mess" of 10,000 dead Ukrainians killed by invading russians still needs to be cleared up.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok