Moscow Says Media 'Replicating Groundless Statements' About Montenegro Coup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Montenegrin prosecutor Milivoje Katnic accused Russian secret service operatives in a Sunday interview with local television of plotting a coup during Montenegro's October 2016 elections to forestall the country's NATO membership bid.

"All these statements are absolutely groundless. Unfortunately, they are replicated by the media in essence without taking into account Russia's position," Zakharova said.

She noted at the weekly press briefing that, where Moscow's position is mentioned, "it is done in passing and of course disproportionately to the volume of information that is laid out."