Armenia's Cooperation With NATO 'Not Against Strategic Alliance With Russia'

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Armenia's cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is not directed against its strategic alliance with Russia, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told Sputnik.
"Our relations with NATO were always build completely openly for our allied countries and partners. We have never made a secret of this, and this cooperation could never and never will be directed against the interests of our strategic alliance with Russia," Sargsyan said.
Armenia will continue arms procurement dialogue with Russia, Sargsyan told Sputnik.
"Contracts have been implemented in advance on a range of [orders], which is also pleasing. We will continue dialogue with Russia about the possibility of acquiring weapons on the Russian market," Sargsyan said.
He expressed "deep respect and a desire to increasingly develop this cooperation," lauding Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) membership allowing Yerevan to buy weapons at the same price as the Russian Armed Forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Everybody knows NATO just want to replace Russian weapons with US junk from past wars such as Afghanistan and Iraq.
Glamoureus
The warmongling train has arrived to Armenia.