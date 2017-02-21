Register
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    US to Work on Fighting Terror With Russia if Finds Common Ground With Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    49123

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the United States would cooperate with Russia on matters like fighting terrorism if Washington is able to find common ground with Moscow.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    US Not Looking for Greater Cooperation With Russia in Syria - Pentagon
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will cooperate with Russia on matters like fighting terrorism and Daesh in particular if Washington is able to find common ground with Moscow, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

    "He [President Donald Trump] has made it very clear that if we can get a deal with Russia, something that the last several administrations have tried to do, I think he is going to do it. And if he can’t, he won’t, but he is going to try," Spicer said. "He understands that if he can find common ground on defeating ISIS and combatting terrorism, growing the economy where we can find areas of economic interest, then we are going to do that."

    Spicer added that Trump’s success as a businessman and negotiator should be seen as a positive sign, and "that’s what we are going to continue to work with Russia; He’ll get a deal if he can, he won’t if he won’t, but he is going to try."

      barros.baptista
      "US to Work on Fighting Terror..."

      When US will start fighting terror instead of feeding it...
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Be careful. Inviting Russia while probing China = Wedges.
      China Russia should INK CSTO unity . And park a few ship at China sea. Or China couls park ships to monitor Sub bases in U.S.
      And other places like Guantanamo.
      Russia should be there too. After all U.S IS at Black Sea.. Why Russia cannot be by sub bases and where they made?
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      as Georgey Boy put it: "fool me once, shame on me.. uh . uh... you can't fool me again!".
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [if Washington is able to find common ground with Moscow.]

      Question: Does Sean Spicer even know what he is saying here?
      Perhaps going out on a limb to attempt to explain it mathematically?

      Dear Sean,
      Let's define your universe in the USA as 0, 1, 2, 3, and possibly 4.
      You think that you are at 0, Russia is at 4, and "common ground" is at 2.

      Unfortunately, what you really have with Russia is:
      0, 1, 2, 3, 4; .......... [48, 49. 50, 51, 52]; .......... 96, 97, 98, 99 100;
      plus a "check digit" at 101.
      Your entire USA universe goes from 0 - 4.
      When you get to Russia, you have to reverse everything you know,
      to begin to understand Russia at 100, 99, 98, 97, 96.
      We can pair these as: (0, 100) (1, 99) (2, 98), (3, 97), (4, 96):
      with all pairs adding up to 100, and the US at 0,1,2,3,4
      and the inverse of the US == Russia at 100, 99, 98, 97, 96.
      So, your so-called "common ground" is in the middle of these pairs:
      (0, [50], 100), (1, 2; [49, 51]; 98, 99). (3, 4; [48, 52]; 96, 97).
      So, your "common ground" will be in the [brackets].

      But, your entire USA mindset reality is contained in 0, 1, 2, 3, 4.
      At best, you can only reverse yourself to see Russia's 100, 99, 98, 97, 96.
      If by some miracle, you get all 5 points of "common ground" at
      [48, 49, 50, 51, 52], then your "universe" had to expand 20-fold,
      just to get from 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 to now from 0 to 100 [plus the 101 check digit].
      And out of that 20-fold expansion, you now only understand 15%
      of your new universe, with your own 0, 1, 2, 3, 4; reversing it to get Russia's
      100, 99, 98, 97, 96; and this "miracle" of "common ground" you may or
      may not discover at [48, 49, 50, 51, 52]. Well, that is only 15 points out of 100,
      so you still have 85 blind-spots in your new universe now, and that is after
      a "successful" visit, getting all possible points of common ground.

      If I were you, I'd be happy just to find the [50]. That's better than most people do.
      If you get the [49, 50, 51] then you are an expert; and a 5-level [48, 49, 50, 51, 52]
      would probably get you to solving all the worlds problems and world peace.
      as it is doubtful that would ever happen.

      So, good luck on finding your "common ground" but you are not looking for a 2,
      in a 5- wide universe of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4; but a [50], [49, 50, 51] or [48, 49, 50, 51, 52]
      common ground, in the middle; from a 101-digit-wide span, where 0 and 100
      are the inverse of each other; and there is no path to [50] except by floating
      on air, hyperspace, or warping. Good luck with that one, too.
