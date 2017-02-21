US to Work on Fighting Terror With Russia if Finds Common Ground With Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will cooperate with Russia on matters like fighting terrorism and Daesh in particular if Washington is able to find common ground with Moscow, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

"He [President Donald Trump] has made it very clear that if we can get a deal with Russia, something that the last several administrations have tried to do, I think he is going to do it. And if he can’t, he won’t, but he is going to try," Spicer said. "He understands that if he can find common ground on defeating ISIS and combatting terrorism, growing the economy where we can find areas of economic interest, then we are going to do that."

Spicer added that Trump’s success as a businessman and negotiator should be seen as a positive sign, and "that’s what we are going to continue to work with Russia; He’ll get a deal if he can, he won’t if he won’t, but he is going to try."