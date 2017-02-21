Register
22:27 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, refuses a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2017

    Le Pen Refuses Headscarf, Stirs Controversy in Lebanon Visit

    © REUTERS/ Aziz Taher
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4010

    French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen canceled a Tuesday meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, as she would have been required to wear a headscarf while in his presence.

    Le Pen made a two-day visit to Lebanon, one of the most religiously-diverse countries in the world, with sizable populations of Shia and Sunni Muslims, as well as numerous Christian denominations. She met with newly-elected President Michel Aoun, a Christian, and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, a Sunni Muslim.

    When it came time to meet with Derian, the most powerful person within the Lebanese Sunni community, Le Pen was told that she would be required to wear a headscarf. She refused, stating to reporters, "You can pass on my respects to the grand mufti, but I will not cover myself up."

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    Popularity Gap Between Le Pen, Main Rivals for French Presidency Narrows by 1% - Poll

    "I met the Grand Mufti of Al-Azhar," she told reporters, in reference to a 2015 meeting with Ahmed el-Tayeb, Egypt's most prominent Sunni official. "The highest Sunni authority didn't have this requirement, but it doesn't matter."

    "I consider the headscarf a symbol of a woman's submission," Le Pen said. "I will not put on the veil." She cited Michelle Obama's refusal to wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia, a decision "considered admirable" by the press.

    "[The Grand Mufti] did not cancel the meeting, so I thought they would accept that I will not wear the scarf… they wanted to impose this on me, to present me with a fait accompli. Well, no one presents me with a fait accompli."

    Khaldoun Awas, with Derian's press office, said that he was surprised by Le Pen's refusal, and that her aides had been informed of the requirement beforehand. "I personally greeted her at the door of the Edict House and wanted to hand her a white headscarf that was in my hand, she refused to take it," he said.

    Israelis walk near a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad among other destinations at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on March 10, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Jalaa Marey
    Trump-Proposed Safe Zones in Syria Could Be Created on 'Borders With Israel, Lebanon'

    "I urged her to put it on, she refused and said she would not put it on and walked out without attending the previously agreed upon meeting with the mufti. The Edict House regrets such inappropriate behavior at such meetings."

    Under France's strict separation of church and state, headscarves are banned in government institutions such as public schools. Le Pen has in the past argued for the ban to extend to all public spaces.

    Le Pen's visit attracted controversy on Monday when she declared her support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the "only viable solution" to keep Syria out of the hands of Daesh. "There is no viable and plausible solution other than this binary choice, which is Bashar al-Assad on one hand and [Daesh] on the other hand," she told the press.

    "Assad is obviously a much more reassuring solution today for France than [Daesh]."

    French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles as she visits a border post Monday Feb. 13, 2017 in Menton, southern France, at the border with Italy.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Alminana
    Un Autre Journee, Un Autre Scandale: Le Pen 'Falsified Assistant Job Contracts'

    In addition to opposing the current French government platform, Le Pen's proclamation attracted both veiled and explicit criticism."The most serious error would be to link Islam and Muslims on the one hand and terrorism on the other," said Prime Minister Hariri, after their meeting.

    "The Lebanese and Arabs, like most of the world, considers that France is the home of human rights and the republican state makes no distinction between citizens on ethnic, religious or class grounds."

    Walid Jumblatt, leader of Lebanon's Druze minority, an esoteric ethno-religious group that makes up 5 percent of Lebanon's population, called Le Pen's comments an "insult."

    "I hope France will make a better choice than this fascist right. We cannot ask the Lebanese people to forget the crimes of the Syrian regime against it and we cannot return en masse [Syrians] while there is the Syrian regime. It's a double insult," he said.

    Lebanese army special forces patrol near the area militants ambushed Lebanese soldiers, in Ras Baalbek town, eastern Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla, File
    Lebanese Special Forces Arrest Group of Daesh Recruiters Using Turkey as Route

    Lebanon has taken in 1.5 million Syrian refugees, making up about 25 percent of the tiny country's population. President Aoun has characterized the refugees as a security threat, and has made their return to Syria a top priority.

    "We discussed the long and fruitful friendship between our two countries," Le Pen said of her 30-minute meeting with Aoun. "We raised the concerns we share over the very serious refugee crisis. These difficulties are being overcome by the courage and generosity of Lebanon but this cannot go on forever."

    The right-wing candidate's visit to Lebanon was done to bolster her foreign-policy qualifications, and perhaps woo the votes of some of the 250,000 French of Lebanese origin, most of whom emigrated during Lebanon's 1975 civil war. 

    Related:

    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip
    France's Emmanuel Macron to Visit Lebanon Next Week to Meet Top Officials
    Trials and Tribulations of the Rise of France's Marine Le Pen's Front National
    Lebanon Forms New Government Under Prime Minister Hariri
    Jewish Congress Says Le Pen's Party Has 'Very Dark Past'
    Tags:
    French 2017 election, international affairs, headscarf, National Front, Bashar al-Assad, Saad Hariri, Michel Aoun, Marine Le Pen, Syria, France, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok