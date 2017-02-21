Register
19:25 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University

    US' Anti-Iran Defense Pact 'Yet Another Attempt to Maintain Unipolar Order'

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar, File
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7410

    Any attempts on the part of Washington and its Persian Gulf allies to drive a wedge between Moscow and Tehran in the Middle East will prove futile, Iranian political analyst Reza Moghaddasi told Sputnik. Moghaddasi underscored that the Russo-Iranian relationship has gone beyond a mere political alliance.

    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Why Trump is Unlikely to 'Win Anything' by Targeting Both Daesh and Iran
    Washington's attempts to create an anti-Iran Arab alliance in the Middle East won't undermine the Russo-Iranian strategic partnership, Iranian political analyst and former director of Mehr News Agency Reza Moghaddasi emphasized in his interview with Sputnik Persian.

    It was reported last week that the Trump administration has allegedly considered the idea of forming an Israel-friendly anti-Iran Arab defense pact on the basis of the Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen.

    Citing Middle Eastern officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on February 15 that the alliance would include such countries as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

    Previously, US President Donald Trump dubbed Iran "the number one terrorist state."

    ​In response, the Kremlin signaled that it does not agree with the US approach.

    "We do not agree with this approach," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "We have cooperated on a range of issues [with Iran]. We value our trade and economic ties which, we hope, will further develop."

    Speaking to the broadcaster Al Mayadeen on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Chair Ali Larijani highlighted that "Iran strives for a strategic partnership with Russia in the [Middle East]."

    According to Moghaddasi, this move on the part of Tehran is justified.

    "The strategic alliance between Iran and Russia, which is forming as a result of close cooperation, is not just a response to the US challenge of creating an anti-Iranian military alliance with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and possibly other countries. The Russo-Iranian strategic relationship goes beyond that," Moghaddasi told Sputnik.

    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in the government sector of the town of Houwayqa, which is besieged by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    US-Led Coalition Envoy Considers Russia, Iran, Turkey 'Main Influencers on the Ground' in Syria
    The political analyst pointed out that the Syrian crisis had accelerated the Russo-Iranian rapprochement, which subsequently has evolved into a real strategic alliance.

    "Although the Syrian issue has long been a centerpiece of this interaction [between Iran and Russia], there are also a number of other issues which remain a high priority for the two countries. These are economic and energy issues as well as military development cooperation. Therefore, this relationship should be viewed as something more than just a political alliance," Moghaddasi underscored.

    To illustrate his point, the Iranian analyst referred to the "brilliant victory" won by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), backed by Russian and Iranian military forces, in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

    "Naturally enough, when two countries become strategic allies in the military field, this cooperation could be expanded into other spheres," he noted.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman
    © East News/ AP/FOTOLINK
    Israeli Defense Minister Claims Iran is 'Biggest Threat' in Mideast, Not Zionism
    Moghaddasi drew attention to the fact that "many countries" keep trying to drive a wedge between Tehran and Moscow.

    He stressed that "a lot of petrodollars" have already been spent by Arab monarchies to undermine the Russo-Iranian alliance. However, their attempts have proved futile, the Iranian analyst stressed.

    "I think that Russia realizes that it plays a positive role in resolving Middle Eastern conflicts and continues to move forward," Moghaddasi said.

    In this context, US attempts to form a sort of anti-Iranian military alliance in the Middle East are unlikely to ruin the Russo-Iranian partnership, he stressed.

    "Today we see lots of failed attempts to create a unipolar world. The balance of power is being restored. New powers and alliances have emerged on the global arena. The strength of Iran, Russia and our allies is increasing," the Iranian political analyst noted.

    Commenting on Trump's harsh rhetoric toward Iran, Russian political analyst Alexander Kazakov suggested that Trump is "most likely worried about the emerging triangle, comprising Russia, Turkey and Iran."

    "There is nothing surprising about it. This triangle will de facto control the situation in the Middle East. The United States has been present in the region for a long time and has no intention of withdrawing. This is why this triangle is a serious issue for the US," Kazakov explained in his interview with Sputnik in early February.

    Meanwhile, Iran, Russia and Turkey continue to secure the ceasefire in Syria which was established on December 30, 2016.

    The countries brokered the Astana talks on Syria in January 2017, bringing together the Syrian government and armed opposition for the first time since the beginning of the conflict. The talks resulted in an agreement to implement a trilateral mechanism to monitor the Syrian truce.

    Related:

    Iran's Allegations on Turkey's Role in Regional Instability Unacceptable -Ankara
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Expects Iran, Hezbollah to Leave Syria After War
    Iran Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Rockets During Military Drills
    Iran Bans Personal Use of Drones in Tehran Sky - Defense Ministry
    Russia, Iran Begin Construction of Thermal Power Plant in Islamic Republic
    Tags:
    strategic partnership, military-technical cooperation, The Syrian war, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia, Persian Gulf, Middle East, Aleppo, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok