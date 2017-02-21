Moscow on Fallon's 'Bear Paws' Remarks: 'Not Every Cat is a Lion'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Fallon was quoted by UK media as saying "We don’t need the bear sticking his paws in" and warning Russia against interference in Libya.
"To continue with the 'animal' topic. What is on their coat of arms, a lion, isn't it? There is an old saying: every lion is a cat, but not every cat is a lion. Everyone should deal with their affairs. We do not think that there is an animal in their zoo that can order a bear around," Shoigu joked at a meeting with students in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
Fallon reportedly mentioned a video conference between Shoigu and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar held in January and said that Russia was "testing" NATO with its actions.
Troops loyal to Haftar support the Libyan parliament based in Tobruk.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Its a pigmy lion now that has shrunk through the ages in contrast the Bear has grown immensely and is 20 times the size of the ankle biter. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fallon is an idiot, a career politician from youth. He answers to Common Purpose and not the people of the UK. Russia, I apologise for the idiots we elected.
ivanwa88
anne00marie