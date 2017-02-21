Moscow on Fallon's 'Bear Paws' Remarks: 'Not Every Cat is a Lion'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Fallon was quoted by UK media as saying "We don’t need the bear sticking his paws in" and warning Russia against interference in Libya.

"To continue with the 'animal' topic. What is on their coat of arms, a lion, isn't it? There is an old saying: every lion is a cat, but not every cat is a lion. Everyone should deal with their affairs. We do not think that there is an animal in their zoo that can order a bear around," Shoigu joked at a meeting with students in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Fallon reportedly mentioned a video conference between Shoigu and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar held in January and said that Russia was "testing" NATO with its actions.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. and killed In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

Troops loyal to Haftar support the Libyan parliament based in Tobruk.