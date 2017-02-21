Register
16:23 GMT +321 February 2017
    Moscow on Fallon's 'Bear Paws' Remarks: 'Not Every Cat is a Lion'

    States should not interfere in the affairs of other countries and the United Kingdom should not be telling Russia what to do, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday in response to his UK counterpart Michael Fallon's remarks.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Fallon was quoted by UK media as saying "We don’t need the bear sticking his paws in" and warning Russia against interference in Libya.

    "To continue with the 'animal' topic. What is on their coat of arms, a lion, isn't it? There is an old saying: every lion is a cat, but not every cat is a lion. Everyone should deal with their affairs. We do not think that there is an animal in their zoo that can order a bear around," Shoigu joked at a meeting with students in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

    Fallon reportedly mentioned a video conference between Shoigu and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar held in January and said that Russia was "testing" NATO with its actions.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. and killed In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

    Troops loyal to Haftar support the Libyan parliament based in Tobruk.

      ivanwa88
      Its a pigmy lion now that has shrunk through the ages in contrast the Bear has grown immensely and is 20 times the size of the ankle biter.
      anne00marie
      Fallon is an idiot, a career politician from youth. He answers to Common Purpose and not the people of the UK. Russia, I apologise for the idiots we elected.
