21 February 2017
    Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom

    Sweden Supports EU Policies Toward Russia Over Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo/ TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery
    29503

    Foreign Minister said that Sweden keeps strict position toward Russia over Ukraine and supports all measures introduced by the European Union regarding the country.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, February 21, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Lavrov Expresses Hopes for Better Ties Between Russia and Sweden
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Sweden keeps strict position toward Russia over Ukraine and supports all measures introduced by the European Union regarding the country, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Tuesday.

    "I explained [during the meeting] that Sweden's stance is in place and firm in relation to Russia's actions against Ukraine. Sweden fully supports the European Union's policy with regard to Russia, including those measures that have been adopted by the European Union. I stressed the necessity of implementing the Minsk agreements. And also stressed Russia's particular responsibility in this regard," Wallstrom said to reporters after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    Wallstrom is currently on an official visit to Moscow.

    Relations between Moscow and Stockholm grew tense in 2014 when Sweden, an EU member, upheld sanctions against Russia following an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    Tags:
    European Union, Margot Wallstrom, Russia, Sweden
      anne00marie
      Surprise, surprise and I bet she is not noticing the rioting in Sweden, at the moment. From there friendly guests.

      Now what is wrong with the people of Crimea, in accordance with self determination and international law, voting to return home to Russia.?

      Why have Ukraine and Russia never ratified their borders, since the fall of the Soviet Union? Even Ban Ki Moon has agreed they have not been ratified in accordance with international law. One of the factors of Ukraine not being able to join NATO, back in 1997.

      Why does she believe it is acceptable for Ukraine to use balistic missiles on their people in the East?

      Why does she not hold Merkel and Hollande accountable for not implementing the Minsk II Agreement. Remember, when Merkel and Hollande ran to the Kremlin, when so many alleged NATO Forces were stuck in the cauldrons? Why was that, besides the fact, that nobody could eavesdrop on conversations, in the Kremlin? France, Russia and Germany were the guarantors of the Minsk II Agreement, signed in Belarus. Now where in the text does it state what Russia has and has not to do? They are in exactly the same position as France and Germany, yet, those who were not invited to the Minsk Talks, kept out for a reason, believe they have the right to dictate what was never part of the agreement.
      tony p
      There sure isn't a migration problem in Crimea, Sweden should look to Crimea to how things are done properly.
