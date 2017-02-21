Sweden Supports EU Policies Toward Russia Over Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minister

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Lavrov Expresses Hopes for Better Ties Between Russia and Sweden

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Sweden keeps strict position toward Russia over Ukraine and supports all measures introduced by the European Union regarding the country, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Tuesday.

"I explained [during the meeting] that Sweden's stance is in place and firm in relation to Russia's actions against Ukraine. Sweden fully supports the European Union's policy with regard to Russia, including those measures that have been adopted by the European Union. I stressed the necessity of implementing the Minsk agreements. And also stressed Russia's particular responsibility in this regard," Wallstrom said to reporters after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Wallstrom is currently on an official visit to Moscow.

Relations between Moscow and Stockholm grew tense in 2014 when Sweden, an EU member, upheld sanctions against Russia following an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!