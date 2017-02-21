'Extremely Capable Diplomat' Churkin Won Even 'Admiration of His Opponents'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Churkin died at his workplace in New York on Monday, presumably after a heart attack. Tuesday, February 21, could have marked the diplomat’s 65th anniversary.

"Diplomacy places you very often in front of skilled professionals who tell you exactly the opposite of what you are trying to do. Even in such circumstances, Ambassador Churkin defended the Russian interest without any concession but also without hurting his counterparts. And he was able to gain the admiration of his opponents," Yakis said, adding that Churkin was an "extremely capable diplomat" who built a "brilliant career."

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig 'Beyond Good and Evil': Russian Foreign Minister Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Churkin

Churkin served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006. Prior to that, he had served as Russia’s ambassador to Belgium and Canada, and worked as a liaison to NATO. In 1990s, he was a Special Representative of the Russian President to the talks on Former Yugoslavia.

"He happened to be in this important job during one of the most tumultuous period for the Russian diplomacy. South-Ossetian crisis with Georgia; Ukrainian, Libyan and Syrian crises, and the Iran nuclear deal are some of them," Yakis said.

"He did not mince his words when he had to. I always appreciated his high performance. Russia lost a very high class diplomat," Yakis added, sharing his "most heartfelt sympathy with the Churkin’s family."

Vitaly Churkin’s colleagues and leaders in Russia and abroad have expressed their condolences and high appreciation of the diplomat’s work.