21 February 2017
    Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin leaves the General assembly hall after a vote supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, March 27, 2014

    Russian Foreign Minister Slams Ukraine for Blocking UN Statement on Churkin

    Ukraine's decision to block the adoption by the UN Security Council of a statement dedicated to late Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin is "beyond good and evil," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstroem following their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, February 21.

    "I know how the UNSC works. I have almost no doubt that [Ukraine's] permanent representative would not have done this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it," Lavrov elaborated.

    "This goes against Christian values. It's beyond good and evil. Thanks to the current Ukrainian authorities, however, we are accustomed to the fact that someone in their country treats Russians, and anyone who refuses to dance to the pipe of neo-Nazis, precisely like that," Lavrov said.

    Earlier today, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook that this decision is "the essence" of the current Ukrainian authorities."

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented that Ukraine's behavior is "not at all as important as the loss that Russia's diplomacy had suffered."

    Russian ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin passed away on Monday, February 20, in New York. Churkin had served as Russia's permanent representative to the UN and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006. The diplomat would have turned 65 on Tuesday, February 21.

      sophm0e38
      Precisely sums up Ukraine's toxic presence and yet another decision most likely inspired (if not directed) by John 'insane' McCain, who's one of their many foreign advisors.
    • Reply
      landauroj
      As I said in a previous contribution the present Ukraine government is the low of the low human on earth. All are, included their new patron the USA, a package of scum and dirty.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Poor Lavrov, he tries so hard. But the diplomatic corps and press just laugh at his imaginative stories. Quite openly and out loud.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony p
      Obama is still giving orders to Porky to follow.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kasivasantha
      This means that he was ordered to do it," Lavrov elaborated.Hence itneeds investigation by UN to find the reason for his sudden death. Was it an act of execeptional nation as Vitaly stood against the tantrums of Samantha the ugly loud mouth and McCain the man who lost his balance in the deep holes of vietnam ?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      What does Lavrov know about christian values? I thought he was russian.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony pin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, Could you name some of these diplomatic corps who you speak on behalf of.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kasivasanthain reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, you are an insult to the slaves.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony pin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, You must be a Catholic or a member of one of those strange US cults.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      A whole auditorium full of both at the Davos conference, for instance. Foreign ministers are not normally laughed at and heckled. Only russian ones, when they lie so very transparently.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony pin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, LOL, I did see Lavrov laughing with the French and German foreign ministers at the bad suit the Ukop foreign minister was wearing.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony pin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, No names I notice, just an assertion from an opinionated loser. You're not entitled to opinions sunshine, you're entitled to informed opinions.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tony pin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, Is that you Mishka on twitter, love your friend Adrienne Lawman, real classy, is she your sister or wife. LOL
    • Reply
      avatar
      Cale
      Ukraine is showing the world its true face again...
