© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The UN General Assembly will hold an informal session soon in memory of the deceased Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, UNGA President Peter Thomson said Monday.

Churkin, 64, who has served as Russia's Permanent Representative to UN since April, 2006, died in New York earlier on Monday.

Thomson said that he would convene the session sometime during the mourning period and after consulting with the Russian permanent mission to UN.

Thomson earlier wrote in his Twitter blog that Russia and UN "have lost a true son and great international intellect."