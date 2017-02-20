Syria Opposition HNC Announces Final List of Delegation Members to Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) on Monday announced the final composition of the delegation that will participate in the forthcoming round of intra-Syria talks in Geneva, an HNC spokesman told Sputnik.
Salem Muslit confirmed that the list included 21 names, including Mohammed Alloush from the Jaysh Al-Islam group.
On Thursday, another round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks is expected to start in the Swiss city. The representatives of Syrian government and opposition are set to discuss a number of issues, including the issues of governance, new constitution and holding elections in the country.
