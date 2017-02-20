Register
22:11 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    CSTO holds Unbreakable Brotherhood 2015 military exercise in Armenia

    Union With Russia One of Vital Elements for Armenia's Security - President

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    130131

    Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said that the Russian-Armenian partnership is based on clearly understood common interests and is essential for maintaining stability in the region.

    A modified T-72 tank displayed at the ADEX 2016 Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition in Baku
    © Sputnik/ MURAD ORUJOV
    Armenia Disapproves of Azerbaijan's Arms Purchases From Russia - FM
    YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Partnership with Russia is one of the most important factors to ensure Armenian security and Yerevan will continue honoring its responsibilities in this relationship, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said Monday,

    "One of the crucial factors ensuring the security of Armenia is the strategic union, formed by Armenia and Russia. It has rich history and traditions as Armenian and Russian servicemen had never been on different sides of a war," Sargsyan said, as quoted by his press office.

    According to the president, the Russian-Armenian partnership is based on clearly understood common interests and is essential for maintaining stability in the region.

    "Armenia will continue fulfilling its responsibilities within Russian-Armenian union and Collective Security Treaty (CST)," Sargsyan said.

    Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry
    Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Sign Combined Forces Agreement
    The president noted that Yerevan might disagree with certain events or remarks taking place within the framework of the CST, but it would never lead to a conversation about Armenia withdrawing from the treaty.

    Sargsyan added that Armenia continued to work with NATO and its member states to further strengthen international peace and security.

    "All of these factors are important to neutralize the less-than-friendly — not to call it hostile — policy of our other neighbor Turkey," the president said.

    The Collective Security Treaty Organization is currently comprised of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia and Tajikistan.

    Related:

    Armenia to Allow Entry to Russians Travelers Without International Passports
    Armenia to Continue Allied Relations With Russia, Dialogue With US, EU
    Russian Federation Council to Ratify Deal on Air Defense System With Armenia
    Russian-Armenian Joint Forces Aimed at Repulsing of Foreign Aggression
    Tags:
    Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      Respect CSTO, SCO, BR*CS, Venezuela, Duterte, Cuba, Iran, Syria, Serbia, Pakistan, Hezbollah, and Houthi Rebels.

      Go home Yanks.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok