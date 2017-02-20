Union With Russia One of Vital Elements for Armenia's Security - President

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Partnership with Russia is one of the most important factors to ensure Armenian security and Yerevan will continue honoring its responsibilities in this relationship, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said Monday,

"One of the crucial factors ensuring the security of Armenia is the strategic union, formed by Armenia and Russia. It has rich history and traditions as Armenian and Russian servicemen had never been on different sides of a war," Sargsyan said, as quoted by his press office.

According to the president, the Russian-Armenian partnership is based on clearly understood common interests and is essential for maintaining stability in the region.

"Armenia will continue fulfilling its responsibilities within Russian-Armenian union and Collective Security Treaty (CST)," Sargsyan said.

© Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Sign Combined Forces Agreement

The president noted that Yerevan might disagree with certain events or remarks taking place within the framework of the CST, but it would never lead to a conversation about Armenia withdrawing from the treaty.

Sargsyan added that Armenia continued to work with NATO and its member states to further strengthen international peace and security.

"All of these factors are important to neutralize the less-than-friendly — not to call it hostile — policy of our other neighbor Turkey," the president said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is currently comprised of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia and Tajikistan.