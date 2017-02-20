Register
19:09 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    United Nations (UN) special envoy Staffan de Mistura (C-L) sits facing Syria's main opposition group during Syrian peace talks at the UN Offices in Geneva. (File)

    Syria Opposition Limited in Geneva to HNC, Cairo Can Make Talks More Efficient

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 59 0 0

    Limited opposition groups’ participation in the upcoming round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva can have a positive impact and make negotiations more substantial than the previous rounds, Mahmoud Afandi, secretary of the opposition Popular Diplomacy Movement, told Sputnik on Monday.

    Exterior View of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)
    © Flickr/ United Nations Photo
    Syria's Hmeymim Opposition Criticizes UN for Not Inviting It to Geneva Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Next round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks is expected to start on February 23 in Geneva. So far, only Riyadh-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and Cairo platform were invited for the talks from the opposition side.

    "Seems the United Nations decided to invite this time only two platforms – HNC and Cairo group. This can make the talks more substantial and serious. It looks like the world community and especially those countries that have influence on the situation in Syria have decided to conduct more serious talks now," Afandi said.

    Moscow platform of opposition, headed by leader of Popular Front for Change and Liberation Qadri Jamil, declared on Saturday it would not participate in the upcoming talks due to "special advantages" that the UN gives to the HNC, and the alleged disregard to other opposition platforms.

    Moscow platform also blamed UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura for violating the UNSC Resolution 2254 and "obstructing the historical chance" of the talks.

    Hmeimim opposition group has not received an invitation from the UN Special Envoy for Syria as well, and sees it as a violation of the UNSC Resolution 2254, the group’s official representative Mais Krydee told Sputnik earlier on Monday.

    "Now it will be a conversation between the opposition and the regime indeed. At least it will not be a ‘round-table discussion’ again," Afandi said.

    Previous rounds of UN-mediated talks in Geneva have repeatedly stumbled over the differences between various opposition factions, who failed to come out in a united front and denied each other’s right to exist.

    On February 12, the HNC announced the final composition of the delegation to participate in the upcoming settlement talks. The list comprised 21 names, including 11 opposition politicians and 10 representatives of armed groups.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed earlier on Monday that intra-Syrian talks in Geneva cannot be held without the participation of government and the entire spectrum of the opposition, as set out in the UN Security Council resolution 2254, and called on the United Nations to remedy the situation.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Cairo Opposition Platform Wants to See Moscow Group in Geneva Talks
    Geneva Talks on Syria Cannot Convene in Violation of UNSC Resolution - Lavrov
    Power Transition in Syria Should Be Discussed at Geneva Talks - French FM
    Tags:
    opposition, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Geneva, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok