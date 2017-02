–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day Tusk met with Pence. Tusk said he had discussed with him the issues of security, international order and the attitude of the new US administration towards the European Union.

"In reply to these three matters, I heard today from vice president Pence three times ‘yes.’ After such a positive declaration, both Europeans and Americans must simply practice what they preach," Tusk told reporters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!