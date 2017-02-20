Geneva Talks on Syria Cannot Convene in Violation of UNSC Resolution - Lavrov

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Lavrov: Moscow Expects Trump Administration to Play Active Role in Fight Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva cannot be held this week without the participation of government and all opposition members as set out in the UN Security Council resolution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Of course, these negotiations that were announced in Geneva cannot be constructed in violation of Resolution 2254. It requires our UN colleagues to invite the government delegation and the delegation of the entire spectrum of the opposition," Lavrov told reporters.

He listed the Moscow platform, which was not invited to the Thursday, February 23 talks, as part of the Syrian opposition represented by Riyadh-based, Cairo-based and Astana-based groups.

