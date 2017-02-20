Lavrov Dismisses Claims Moscow Allegedly Involved in Montenegro Coup Attempt

On Sunday, The Telegraph, one of the leading UK newspapers, published citing "senior Whitehall sources" an article, which accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow Montenegro's government by murdering then pro-Western Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic on October 16, 2016 in order to sabotage the country's intention to join NATO.

"As for your mentioned news, it is on a par with other baseless accusations toward us and our country, including hacker attacks against the entire West, meddling in the election campaigns of the majority of Western countries, the Trump administration's contacts with the Russian special services and much more," Lavrov said.

He told reporters "we have not been presented with any facts relating to any of these unfounded accusations."

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy to Britain refuted the report, describing it as "pure innuendo".