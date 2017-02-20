Senior Russian MP Hopes US to Build Ties Based on Dialogue, Not Saber-Rattling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vladimir Shamanov, the State Duma defense committee chair, told military attaches accredited in Moscow that "Russia does not expect drastic changes in the trajectory of bilateral relations with Washington in connection with Trump's arrival."

"Nevertheless, we hope that over the ocean they will finally realize that mutual relations are much more advantageous and more efficient to build not through the sights of strategic missiles, but on the basis of civilized and equal dialogue," Shamanov said.

© Flickr/ Day Donaldson Trump-Putin Alliance 'Spells Doom' for Daesh and Sykes-Picot in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.