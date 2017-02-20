Kremlin Unaware of Reported US 'Plan' for Crimea, Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The plan, reported by the New York Times on Sunday, calls for the "withdrawal of all Russian forces" from eastern Ukraine and a referendum to lease Crimea to Russia for 50-100 years. It was reportedly authored by Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, business associate Felix Sater and Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Andrii Artemenko, and left with then-national security adviser Michael Flynn's office before his ouster last week.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether the Kremlin had any knowledge of the alleged proposal.

Artemenko, in an interview with Ukrainian media on Monday, clarified that the proposal to lease Crimea to Russia covers a 30-50 year period.

Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. In Sevastopol, which is politically independent of the rest of Crimea due to its federal city status, 95.6 percent of voters supported the move. During his election campaign, Trump claimed he would "consider" recognizing Crimea as having become part of Russia following the referendum in the peninsula, adding that the Crimeans wanted to live in Russia.

On February 14, however, the White House spokesman said that Trump expects Russia to "return Crimea" to Ukraine.

Responding to this statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would continue its de-escalation efforts in Ukraine and would "patiently and consistently" reiterate to its partners, the US included, the reasons why Crimeans decided to rejoin Russia.

"The subject of returning Crimea will not be discussed… Russia does not discuss its territorial integrity with foreign partners," Peskov stressed.