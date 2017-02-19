Reports of Alleged Contacts Between Trump Team, Russia 'Garbage' - White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence and government officials prior to the 2016 US elections. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

Following the publication of the news outlet, several members of the Democratic Party, including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, called for investigation of the reported contacts between Russian officials and Trump's campaign aides.

"I can assure you, the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that [the allegation] is not only grossly overstated, but also wrong… They have made it very clear that the story is complete garbage," Priebus told Fox News.

Earlier, Priebus said that the reports of contacts between Trump's team and Russia are "grossly overstated."

When commenting on the claims, Trump said that the New York Times and other US media outlets must apologize over "illegal classified leaking" they have been involved in.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to respond to the calls of the Democrats, saying that the motion was an "internal affair" of the United States.