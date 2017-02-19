Register
21:55 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017

    Reports of Alleged Contacts Between Trump Team, Russia 'Garbage' - White House

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Politics
    Get short URL
    224761

    The allegations that Russia had allegedly colluded with the representatives of the incumbent US President Donald Trump during the presidential race are "garbage," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said Sunday citing high-ranking intelligence officials.

    US President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Reports on Trump Team-Russia Intelligence Contacts Sign of Games in US - Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing phone records and intercepted calls, members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and several associates allegedly contacted Russian intelligence and government officials prior to the 2016 US elections. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    Following the publication of the news outlet, several members of the Democratic Party, including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, called for investigation of the reported contacts between Russian officials and Trump's campaign aides.

    "I can assure you, the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that [the allegation] is not only grossly overstated, but also wrong… They have made it very clear that the story is complete garbage," Priebus told Fox News.

    Earlier, Priebus said that the reports of contacts between Trump's team and Russia are "grossly overstated."

    When commenting on the claims, Trump said that the New York Times and other US media outlets must apologize over "illegal classified leaking" they have been involved in.

    On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to respond to the calls of the Democrats, saying that the motion was an "internal affair" of the United States.

    Related:

    Trump Vows Leakers of His Team's Communications to Pay 'Big Price'
    Bid to Probe Trump Team's Ties to Russia 'Internal US Affair' - Kremlin
    Macron's Team Unfounded Accusations Against RT 'Cause Deja Vu' - Editor-in-Chief
    Reports on Trump Team-Russia Intelligence Contacts Sign of Games in US - Moscow
    Tags:
    Reince Priebus, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Articles like this are completely wasted on me. Where worthwhile, and completed, news is asked for, we get, instead, more of a steady diet of 'ticker tape' feeds. They prove nothing in themselves with the same addendums we read months ago. Nice!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Cant agree there at all marcanhalt this is a decisive change of tone and cooperation and clearly shows Trump is gaining ground against the neocon war party a article reflecting that change is gold.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok