20:24 GMT +319 February 2017
    Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with President Barack Obama as he chairs the Leaders’ Summit on Countering ISIL and Countering Violent Extremism, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters

    Obama Administration Rumored to Organize Secret Talks With Egypt, Israel, Jordan

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    146

    The US administration organized a secret meeting last year with the leaders of Egypt, Israel and Jordan with an aim to resume Middle East peace process, but the meeting ended without any progress, Haaretz newspaper reported Sunday, citing a source in the team of former US President Barack Obama.

    President Barack Obama speaks to members of the media as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik
    Message for Bibi? Obama Sent $221 Million to Palestinian Authority in Final Hours in Office
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The leaders reportedly met in the Jordanian town of Aqaba and discussed former US State Secretary John Kerry's proposals on resuming Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations supported by Arab states.

    The newspaper went further saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not agree on Kerry's proposals, adding that it would be difficult to approve them in the parliament.

    Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was informed about the meeting but did not participate in it.

    The proposals reportedly did not differ from those announced by Kerry in December 2016, which include restoring 1967 borders, two states for two people principle, acknowledgment of Palestinian refugee issue, recognizing Jerusalem as capital of both states, ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the end of the conflict between Israel and neighboring Arab states.

    President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump, Netanyahu Hint At Major Middle East Peace Deal Involving Many Arab Countries
    Attempts to settle the conflict over Palestinian territories occupied by Israel on the international basis have been made since 2002. As a result of the Paris Conference for peace in the Middle East held on January 15, 2017, the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 was chosen as the basis for conflict resolution, implying the creation of the independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders of 1967.

    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump at a joint press conference with Netanyahu said Israel should delay building new settlements and announced that he was open to alternatives to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    Benjamin Netanyahu, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, United States
      avatar
      jas
      Zio media a;ways trying to make the story about Israel.
