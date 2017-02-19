Register
    Martin Schulz gives a press conference after a meeting with Tunisia's Prime Minister Habib Essid, on May 28, 2015 at the European Parliament in Brussels.

    Schulz Lashes Out Against 'Europe-Bashing', Calls EU Best Protection for Germany

    Social Democratic (SPD) candidate for the chancellor post Martin Schulz promised his supporters there will be no "Europe-bashing" with him in power and vowed to work toward a more tightly-knit union that is the best guarantee of German security.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.
    Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking before hundreds of supporters at a party conference in Luebeck, Schulz described attempts to juxtapose German interests and politics with those of Brussels as "stupid rhetoric."

    "There will be no Europe-bashing with me [as chancellor]," he promised.

    "I know EU’s strong and weak points… And because I know it I deeply believe a functioning Europe committed to the idea that states and nations should work together across the borders and are stronger together … this Europe is the best protection for Germany and anyone else on this continent," he said.

    The former European Parliament president was nominated last month to run for the chancellor post in the September 24 general elections. His return to German politics propelled SPD to the first place in this week’s Emnid opinion poll, with 33 percent saying they would vote for the center-left party.

