Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — THe SPD scored 33 percent in the weekly Emnid survey, published by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday. The union of Christian and Social Democrats (CDU/CSU) is behind with 32 percent.

The center-left party has gained 12 percent since former European Parliament President Martin Schulz was nominated last month as SPD’s candidate for chancellor.

The German newspaper estimated that the SPD now has enough support to build a ruling coalition with the far-left Linke and Green parties, who are projected to score respectively 8 and 7 percent of votes in September’s general elections.