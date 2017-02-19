Register
    Saudi FM Questions Why Iran Never Attacked by Terrorists, Hints at 'Deal'

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Jubeir suggested that a possible deal could be preventing Iran from being attacked by terrorist organizations such as Daesh and al-Qaeda.

    Saudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Russia Ready to Help Restore Iran-Saudi Ties
    MUNICH (Sputnik) — A major diplomatic row between the Shiite-dominated Iran and a range of Sunni-ruled countries, including Saudi Arabia, followed the execution of the prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities in January 2016.

    The move triggered a public backlash in Iran, where protesters stormed the Saudi embassy and consulate. The two countries severed diplomatic ties in the wake of the events.

    "Iran is the only country in the region that has not been attacked either by Daesh or al-Qaeda and it raises question — why? If al-Qaeda and Daesh are extremist Sunni organizations, you would think that they would be attacking Iran as a Shia [Shiite] state, but they have not. Could that be because there is a deal between them that causes them not to attack Iranians? This is a question that we keep asking," Jubeir said.

    Moreover, the Saudis and Iranians support opposing parties in Syria.

      Robert Klimenko
      I wouls ask the question the other way. Why hasn't Saudi Arabia being attacked? Iran has been attacked several times but the plots did not score due to excellent intelligence apparatus. The perpetrators were mostly the same as the Saudi regime sponsors in Iraq and Syria.
