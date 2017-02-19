Saudi FM Questions Why Iran Never Attacked by Terrorists, Hints at 'Deal'

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russia Ready to Help Restore Iran-Saudi Ties

MUNICH (Sputnik) — A major diplomatic row between the Shiite-dominated Iran and a range of Sunni-ruled countries , including Saudi Arabia, followed the execution of the prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi authorities in January 2016.

The move triggered a public backlash in Iran, where protesters stormed the Saudi embassy and consulate. The two countries severed diplomatic ties in the wake of the events.

"Iran is the only country in the region that has not been attacked either by Daesh or al-Qaeda and it raises question — why? If al-Qaeda and Daesh are extremist Sunni organizations, you would think that they would be attacking Iran as a Shia [Shiite] state, but they have not. Could that be because there is a deal between them that causes them not to attack Iranians? This is a question that we keep asking," Jubeir said.

Moreover, the Saudis and Iranians support opposing parties in Syria.