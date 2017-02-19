Mogherini Hints at EU's Anxiety Over Political 'Chaos' in Washington

In an interview with Die Welt, Mogherini said that a political conflict in the US could undermine global stability.

"I have never seen the United States so polarized and split as well as burdened with conflicts as now. Nevertheless, one who wants to play a global role must be internally strong, self-confident and consolidated," the diplomat said.

According to Mogherini, political tensions in the "world’s biggest democracy" can be a serious "destabilizing factor" for the rest of the world.

She suggested that relations between the US and Europe are likely to change under the presidency of Donald Trump.

"Today, perhaps we’re moving into an adult relationship that is not only based on gratitude, but on our particular independent positions," Mogherini said.

In an interview with the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, Mogherini stressed that further cooperation between Washington and Brussels will be dominated by European values and principles and will include certain deals on certain issues.

The diplomat also noted that there is no tragedy that differences are now emerging between the US and the EU because this will let Brussels "develop a more independent stance."

Inaugurated as the 45th US President on January 20, Donald Trump has been criticized by European leaders for his remarks welcoming the British decision on Brexit and criticizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy with French President Francois Hollande having said that the bloc did not need external advice.

Trump is generating real concerns in the EU since his positions in Washington are still weak, according to Viktoria Zhuravleva, a political analyst and senior research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Economy, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"I think that first of all this is a response to what is happening in the US now. Trump is a serious concern for the EU. Moreover, the problem is that despite that he is already president there is still chaos in American politics. Trump is being harshly criticized. This is what Brussels is concerned about. Mogherini indicated that Brussels understands that Trump’s positions as president are wobbly," Zhuravleva told Radio Sputnik.

In fact, many experts and commentators underscored that Trump’s presidency is now engulfed in a turmoil, including the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn, a conflict the White House and the rest of the US establishment and regular media has campaigned against him.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that retired Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Robert Harward turned down Trump’s proposal to replace Flynn, citing a source who said that he was "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality."

However, Trump rebuked allegations that his administration was mired in "chaos."

"I turn on the TV, open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," the president said at a news conference on Thursday.

Later he also pledged to sort out the "mess" in the White House "inherited" from the previous administration.

"Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 февраля 2017 г.

According to Zhuravleva, Brussels’ concerns about Trump stem from the fact that the EU does not understand what to expect from the new US administration in the future.

"It is unclear what Washington will do in this situation. Trump’s actions and words are controversial. Moreover, he still cannot fit in and establish real cooperation with other players. The same is for his relations with Russia," she concluded.