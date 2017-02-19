Register
15:51 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.

    Mogherini Hints at EU's Anxiety Over Political 'Chaos' in Washington

    © AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    328810

    Earlier this week, Europe’s chief diplomat Federica Mogherini expressed concerns that the United States risks losing its "global role." Speaking with Radio Sputnik, political analyst Viktoria Zhuravleva noted that Europe does not understand what to expect from Washington in the current situation.

    In an interview with Die Welt, Mogherini said that a political conflict in the US could undermine global stability.

    "I have never seen the United States so polarized and split as well as burdened with conflicts as now. Nevertheless, one who wants to play a global role must be internally strong, self-confident and consolidated," the diplomat said.

    According to Mogherini, political tensions in the "world’s biggest democracy" can be a serious "destabilizing factor" for the rest of the world.

    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Photo: Matthias Schrader
    Going Back on Trump's Words: Will US Regain Trust of EU Allies After Munich Meetings?
    She suggested that relations between the US and Europe are likely to change under the presidency of Donald Trump.

    "Today, perhaps we’re moving into an adult relationship that is not only based on gratitude, but on our particular independent positions," Mogherini said.

    In an interview with the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, Mogherini stressed that further cooperation between Washington and Brussels will be dominated by European values and principles and will include certain deals on certain issues.

    The diplomat also noted that there is no tragedy that differences are now emerging between the US and the EU because this will let Brussels "develop a more independent stance."

    US currency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump's Plan for US Economic Protectionism Could Lead to EU Opposition
    Inaugurated as the 45th US President on January 20, Donald Trump has been criticized by European leaders for his remarks welcoming the British decision on Brexit and criticizing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy with French President Francois Hollande having said that the bloc did not need external advice.

    Trump is generating real concerns in the EU since his positions in Washington are still weak, according to Viktoria Zhuravleva, a political analyst and senior research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Economy, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "I think that first of all this is a response to what is happening in the US now. Trump is a serious concern for the EU. Moreover, the problem is that despite that he is already president there is still chaos in American politics. Trump is being harshly criticized. This is what Brussels is concerned about. Mogherini indicated that Brussels understands that Trump’s positions as president are wobbly," Zhuravleva told Radio Sputnik.

    In fact, many experts and commentators underscored that Trump’s presidency is now engulfed in a turmoil, including the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn, a conflict the White House and the rest of the US establishment and regular media has campaigned against him.

    Earlier, the Financial Times reported that retired Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Robert Harward turned down Trump’s proposal to replace Flynn, citing a source who said that he was "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality."

    However, Trump rebuked allegations that his administration was mired in "chaos."

    "I turn on the TV, open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," the president said at a news conference on Thursday.

    Later he also pledged to sort out the "mess" in the White House "inherited" from the previous administration.

    "Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

    According to Zhuravleva, Brussels’ concerns about Trump stem from the fact that the EU does not understand what to expect from the new US administration in the future.

    "It is unclear what Washington will do in this situation. Trump’s actions and words are controversial. Moreover, he still cannot fit in and establish real cooperation with other players. The same is for his relations with Russia," she concluded.

    Related:

    Mogherini: 'I've Never Seen US So Polarized, Split and Burdened With Conflicts'
    Mogherini Claims EU Decisions on Russia Sanctions Independent of US Stance
    UK Unable to Negotiate Trade Deal With US Before Brexit – Mogherini
    Tags:
    Federica Mogherini, Donald Trump, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      According to Mogherini, political tensions in the "world’s biggest democracy" can be a serious "destabilizing factor" for the rest of the world.

      FACT: THE EUROPEAN UNION AND IT'S POLICIES,
      "ARE THE BIGGEST DESTABILISING FACTORS FOR THE WORLD".
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok