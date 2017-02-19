Syria Truce Likely to Succeed as Russia, Turkey Have 'Assets on the Ground'

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He added that it could take place because both Moscow and Ankara had "assets on the ground" and could "exercise leverage."

"This is a discussion, which is ongoing between Turkey and the Russian Federation about a ceasefire [in Syria]. And these ceasefire is holding more than the previous ones and in my modest opinion has, if we all look at it carefully, more chances to actually succeed than others," de Mistura said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

© AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA How Turkey Benefits From Working With Russia, Iran on Syria

While Russia provides the Syrian army with aerial support since September 2015, Turkey backs the Free Syrian Army rebels, who are currently conducting an operation in al-Bab.

The Geneva process on Syrian settlement is still based on the concept of the political transition in the Arab country, he said.

When asked if the Geneva process was still based on a political transition, de Mistura said that, "resolution 2254 specifies very clearly that concept and 2254 is my Bible, my Quran. How to get there — that's where politics, diplomacy and abilities are necessary. Political transition is still part of Geneva — inclusive, credible process."