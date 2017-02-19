Saudi FM 'Very Optimistic' About Trump's Administration

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He added that the US President Donald Trump's administration is "one of the biggest factors" that will help resolve many challenges, adding that he is very optimistic.

"We have one of the biggest factors, I think, that will have to resolve many of these challenges, [and it] is the new American administration. yes, I am very optimistic about the Trump administration… When we look at the composition of the Cabinet and the personalities that he appointed: Secretary of Defense [James Mattis], Secretary of State [Rex Tillerson], Secretary of Homeland Security [John Kelly]… Secretary of Treasury [Steven Mnuchin]. These are very experienced, highly-skilled, highly-capable individuals," Jubeir said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian oil minister said that Riyadh and Washington "cannot afford not to work together."

In January, the White House said that Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a phone conversation expressed support to the idea of creation safe zones for civilians in the crisis-torn Syria and Yemen.