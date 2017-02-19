Israeli Defense Minister Claims Iran 'Biggest Threat' in Mideast, Not Zionism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes amid reports of the US allegedly proposing Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Egypt to form a US-backed defense pact which would share intelligence with Israel and counter Iran's influence in the region.
"If you ask me 'What is the biggest news in the Middle East?' I think that [for] the first time since 1984 that moderate Arab world, Sunni world… understand[s] that the biggest threat for them is not Israel, not Jews and not Zionism, but Iran and Iranian proxies, " Lieberman said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).
At the same time, the ties between the US and Israel have been given an impetus under the Trump administration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visiting Washington earlier this week. Under former President Barack Obama, US relations with Israel, its important ally in the Middle East, have soured with the US abstaining from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.
