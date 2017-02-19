Only Dialogue Can Settle Conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen - Iran Foreign Minister

"It can start perhaps with the modest regional dialogue based on generally recognized principles and shared objectives. The forum can promote understanding on a broad spectrum of issues including confidence and security building measures and combating terrorism extremism and sectarianism… I emphasize that the conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain do not have military solutions. Each requires a political solution, when no genuine actor is excluded from the process," Zarif said.
The Middle East has been experiencing a turmoil since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, which led to civil wars in Syria, Yemen and a number of other countries, as well as to the rise of the Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in many countries, including Russia.
