Johnson Met Blair Twice Since July Despite Harsh Criticism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The foreign secretary met Blair in the Foreign Office in October and January, to discuss policy toward the Middle East, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

The meetings were confirmed by Blair’s spokesman, but he declined to provide details, stressing that "we don’t comment on private conversations," as quoted by the newspaper.

© AFP 2016/ Adrian DENNIS Johnson Slams Blair Over 'Insulting Intelligence of Electorate' Who Voted For Brexit

According to reports, the meetings included government officials responsible for Middle Eastern policy.

Johnson has previously been vocal about Blair's policy in the Middle East, and criticized the former prime minister's decision to invade Iraq in 2003.

On Friday, following Blair's calls to keep the United Kingdom in the European Union, Johnson urged the public to ignore him, stating that he "dragooned" the United Kingdom into the Iraq War on "a completely false prospectus."