Nothing Wrong in Flynn's Contacts With Russian Envoy - Priebus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday night, Flynn resigned as US national security adviser over misleading Trump administration officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak on the issue of anti-Russia sanctions prior to the inauguration.

"As far as his job of speaking with world leaders, that’s what Gen. Flynn was supposed to be doing… There was nothing wrong with talking to the foreign, the Russian ambassador, about the current sanctions that were being put in place by the Obama administration," Priebus told Face the Nation on Saturday.

He added that US President Donald Trump had not commented on whether Flynn was right to discuss sanctions with Russia.

Flynn did not concede any wrongdoing in his resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

