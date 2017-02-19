Register
    Russian Lawmaker Pushkov Doubts European Allies Trust Trump Administration

    Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, expressed doubt that US European allies trust the administration of Donald Trump despite some US officials' assurances.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Vice President Michael Pence said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the United States remained strongly committed to NATO. The statement comes months after then Republican nominee Trump called NATO obsolete and warned of a US pullout if European allies did not pay their fair share.

    ​"Despite the assurances of Pence and [US Defense Secretary James] Mattis, there is no trust among the US European allies to Trump's administration," Pushkov said on Twitter on Sunday.

    According to Pushkov, the United States has failed to remove the European "vigilance" at the Munich Security Conference.

    Mattis said on Friday that NATO would remain united in the face of ongoing challenges.

    The issue of relations within NATO between the United States and other allies has become a relevant matter in recent months, after the election of Trump as the US president. During his campaign, as well as after the victory, the US politician has repeatedly criticized the alliance, calling for its member states to increase defense spending to fulfill their obligations as part of NATO.

      avatar
      cast235
      I TOTALLY agree with PUSHKOV.
      BUT , TRUMP is a CEO , top corporate leader.
      As such he acts and talks in certain ways, that created mis trust.
      Yes he also a PATRIOT and won't let any country get FREE LUNCH. And won't accept their FREE LUNCH , maybe eating a U.S made hamburger and promoting U.S hamburgers .
      MANY things will IRON later on.
      BUT he and his adm are trying some OLD dogs trick. Trying to look as LEADERS by using others.
      PUTIN allegedly, maybe some FAKE NEWS, said at FOX NEWS , said that PUTIN called someone from U.S to request, INTEL for Russia from U.S.
      He used the opportunity to mention CRIMEA, and said that as a result NO ONE should TRUST PUTIN or Russia. Until CRIMEA be returned to it's rightful owner.
      Which makes me THINK, since when CRIMEA was Ukrainian lands? It was given to Russia. Ukraine is part of Russia's territorial integrity that some DESPOTIC CHARLATAN , went behind all and made it a country .

      RUSSIA should stay away from NATO ,E.u, U.S. And go where is wanted.
      Also, should refuse all talks or dialogue with NATO that immediately tries to FLATTER KIEV by mentioning Crimea.
      Where is the WILL OF THE PEOPLE, that NATO used to justify annexing Russian lands and Soviet states?
      Russia will start then a new PHASE. Russia does NOT belong in Europe. Don't trust Gorbachev FOOL brain washed thoughts.
      SOLIDIFY, CIS/EEU, and Russia will become a DYNAMO, Let them talk to themselves.
      DO allow Crimean's to talk at U.N. At least at UNGA.

      They have the RIGHT to chose their destiny.
