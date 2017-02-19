Russian Lawmaker Pushkov Doubts European Allies Trust Trump Administration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Vice President Michael Pence said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the United States remained strongly committed to NATO. The statement comes months after then Republican nominee Trump called NATO obsolete and warned of a US pullout if European allies did not pay their fair share.

Несмотря на заверения Пенса и Мэттиса, среди европ. союзников США нет доверия к адм. Трампа. В Мюнхене США не удалось снять настороженность. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) February 18, 2017

​"Despite the assurances of Pence and [US Defense Secretary James] Mattis, there is no trust among the US European allies to Trump's administration," Pushkov said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Pushkov, the United States has failed to remove the European "vigilance" at the Munich Security Conference.

The issue of relations within NATO between the United States and other allies has become a relevant matter in recent months, after the election of Trump as the US president. During his campaign, as well as after the victory, the US politician has repeatedly criticized the alliance, calling for its member states to increase defense spending to fulfill their obligations as part of NATO.

