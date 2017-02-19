Register
    Tanks from the Ukrainian Forces are stationed outside a building in the flashpoint eastern town of Avdiivka that sits just north of the pro-Russian rebels' de facto capital of Donetsk on February 2, 2017

    Lavrov, Mogherini Discuss Situation in Eastern Ukraine

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini have discussed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference a row of issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Libya, Afghanistan and Syria.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov and Mogherini discussed on Saturday the situation in eastern Ukraine among other issues, a statement published on the website of the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) said.

    "In the framework of the ongoing diplomatic efforts on the conflict in Ukraine, the High Representative and Minister Lavrov discussed at length the situation in the eastern part of the country," the statement read.

    According to EEAS, Mogherini reiterated EU's strong support for full implementation of the Minsk agreements, underlining also Russia's responsibility in this regard, and expressed commitment to EU's engagement in accompanying the work of the Normandy format and of the OSCE.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko talk before the meeting with he media in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Ukrainian President, NATO Chief Discuss Escalation of Donbass Conflict
    During the meeting, Lavrov and Mogherini also discussed the situation in Libya, Afghanistan and spoke at length about Syria in the view of the resumption of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva on 23 February. The two sides agreed to remain in close contacts on these issues in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

    The MSC is currently underway, with over 500 high-ranking politicians and experts from around the world participating in the event. This year's conference agenda focuses on the future of transatlantic relations and NATO after the election of US President Donald Trump, the state of European cooperation in security and defense matters, relations with Russia as well as the war in Syria, the security situation in the Asia-Pacific, and information warfare.

      jas
      "High representative?" I laugh each time I see that absurd title. Brussels is a fascist regime for the top to the bottom, even the flaky titles they present to one another. It's sad that Brussels uses The Flintstones as a guide for its title names.
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2DPVAZq0ek
      ivanwa88
      The Mog underlining Russia's responsibility in implementation of Minsk!!? really how so? what responsibility is that would she care to elaborate or is she just making stuff up! and perpetuating the lie.

      Russia was one of five nations leaders that formed the Minsk peace agreement to avoid a escalation of war and to formalize a acceptable arrangement.
      Other than that the only nation that has a major starring role to implement 'Minsk' is Ukraine.
      Russia's only other involvement is the fact that those lands belonged to Russia when the Soviet Union existed? so what is Moggy talking about or is she just dribbling again like usual!

      Oh I get it she wants Russia to just capitulate and secede there land to Ukraine allowing full membership of NATO and watch them build Aegis radar and missile sites on there own land.
      And of course there's also Crimea so NATO can build a huge military base and hem Russia in till it becomes a puppet of the EU hahaha what a delusion that is, here it is Moggy G-A-F-Y.
      linfeng
      Pososhenko has "lost" eastern Ukraine. He has failed. He is toast. The Pence support for Minsk is bad news for the coup puppet. The disintegrating EU does not want whatever is left of Ukraine. The whole mess they created there has backfired in chaos, as usual.
