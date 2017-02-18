EU, Afghanistan Ink First Cooperation Deal at Munich Conference

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a statement circulated by her External Action Service, Mogherini said that the Cooperation Agreement on Partnership and Development (CAPD) would allow the EU to engage more on human development, anti-corruption, state building, the rule of law and migration in Afghanistan.

"The European Union has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue to do so," Mogherini said in a statement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Hakimi described CAPD as "a vital new framework" that builds on six years of mutual commitments for stability and development.

"I thank Ms. Mogherini, on behalf of the EU, for opening up a new chapter in the Afghanistan-EU relationship," the Afghan minister concluded.

The pact is the first contractual relationship between the Union and Afghanistan that confirms EU's commitment to Afghanistan's development up to 2024, including in the implementation of its comprehensive reform program.

The MSC is currently underway, with over 500 high-ranking politicians and experts from around the world participating in the event. This year's conference agenda focuses on the future of transatlantic relations and NATO after the election of US President Donald Trump, the state of European cooperation in security and defense matters, relations with Russia as well as the war in Syria, the security situation in the Asia-Pacific, and information warfare.