Former NATO Chief Predicts Alliance's Death if 'US Won't Keep Up Commitment'

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The former NATO chief described Washington as the only player within the alliance that had enough military strength to ensure that NATO could pursue its policies.
"Of course, if Trump were to reduce his engagement in NATO, it would be dangerous, it would undermine the credibility of our alliance. If the United States will not keep up their commitment then NATO is dead. And for that reason I don't think they will," Rasmussen said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
In his Munich speech, US Vice President Michael Pence vowed the nation’s unwavering commitment to the alliance, months after then Republican nominee Donald Trump called NATO obsolete and warned of a US pullout if European allies did not pay their fair share.
On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis threatened to cut US defense commitments unless all NATO members met the spending target. New US President Donald Trump criticized the alliance on numerous occasions during his election campaign, calling it obsolete and vowing to make all members pay their fair share.
Only a handful of NATO members have reached the 2-percent target as of 2016. The United States is the top spender, allocating over 3.6 percent of its GDP on defense, followed by Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Poland. The remaining 23 members are below target.
NATO's overall European defense spending fell at rates of around 2 percent per year until the 2014 Wales summit. In 2015, spending increased 0.6 percent before surging 3 percent in 2016, according to official NATO data.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rasmussen held post as secretary of this aggressive alliance for one simple reason - he hated Russia. That's precondition for everyone who is to get this position although I believe the current guy is most likely the last one. We'll see. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Best thing that can happen to Europe is to get from underneath Americas dominance and put an end to that Stoltenberg Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If NATO's other 27 nations - after 60 years - cannot stand together alone then they need to dismantle. If these are not willing to money up then they should dismantle.
belgradetower
siberianhusky
lunatic who seems to want war with Russia at any cost.
newdays
China's One Belt One Road is doing more for global security - economic and intra-warfaring.
OBOR has 90 partners with intertwining general welfare dependence through out the globe.