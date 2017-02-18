Register
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, January 14, 2016

    Poroshenko Claims Putin's Decree on Donbass Passports 'Violates' Int'l Law

    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, validating the documents of the residents of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in Russia is a "violation of international law."

    President Vladimir Putin (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Lavrov Explains What's Behind Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports
    KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree that declared documents issued to permanent residents of several areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions valid in Russia.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained the decision on the sidelines of the Munuch Security Conference. He said that Russia decided to validate Donbass residents' documents for humanitarian reasons and the presidential decree will stay in force until the Minsk peace deal is implemented.

    "I informed [US Vice President Mike Pence] about the recent decision of President Putin to validate the passports of the occupied territories, the so-called LPR and DPR, for me it is yet another proof of Russia's violation of international law," Poroshenko told reporters after a meeting with Pence.

    The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also condemned Russia’s decision to recognize documents of Donbass residents on its territory.

    "Ukraine strongly condemns and does not recognize Kremlin's decree that recognized so-called documents, issued in parts of Donetsk and Lugansk territories," the ministry said in a statement.

    Donetsk after shelling
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Russia Urges to End Donbass Blockade at Normandy Talks - Lavrov
    The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it regarded the decree as "de facto recognition of illegal Donbass authorities," and accused Russia of "violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, its international obligations and the groundwork of the Minsk agreements."

    After the eruption of the crisis in Ukraine in 2014, over a million of Donbass residents applied for a refugee status and temporary shelter in Russia. According to Russia's Federal Migration Service, more than 1 million people fled to Russia following the outbreak of the civil war in Ukraine, of whom approximately 600,000 decided to settle there permanently.

    Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup. In 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal brokered by the leaders of the Normandy quartet including Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. Throughout 2016, the Normandy Four and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been stressing the need to implement Minsk provisions but Kiev has stalled in giving a special status to Donbass as specified in the agreement. Ceasefire violations have continued.

    Lavrov Explains What's Behind Putin's Decision on Donbass Residents' Passports
    Russia Urges to End Donbass Blockade at Normandy Talks - Lavrov
    Ukrainian President, NATO Chief Discuss Escalation of Donbass Conflict
    Mike Pence, Vladimir Putin, Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Donetsk, Ukraine, Russia, Lugansk
      avatar
      ViTran
      So does WMD against civilians
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Poro is engaged in genocide, including children and he pretends to be a voice of law and reason? It is beyond bizarre. Putin is going to do what he can to prevent Poro using civilians as human shields and try to blame the deaths on Russia. I don't think Poro will survive the Right Sector for much longer.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      The effect is to restore pensions that Porky refuses to pay I believe it works some thing like this Russia will pay pensions but can hold Ukraine legally bound to compensate Russia under certain circumstances such as DPR and LPR falling under Ukraine sovereignty again, which means to do so they must pay those pensions.

      Not sure if im 100% correct but certain im on the right track and of course this action would infuriate Porky as his financial intimidation of DPR and LPR diminishes almost altogether.

      Support could you elaborate on the actual effect Putins action will have?
