Register
21:39 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany

    Going Back on Trump's Words: Will US Regain Trust of EU Allies After Munich?

    © Photo: Matthias Schrader
    Politics
    Get short URL
    014620

    Even during rush hour it’s quiet in the center of the Bavarian capital, where world politicians gathered for the Munich Security Conference. But beyond the façade of the hotel, where heads of states convene, there is tension: never before have the EU and NATO been so concerned about their future and about the possible lack of support from the US.

    Denis Bolotsky — Germany has been hosting the Munich Security Conference since 1962. For decades it has been a closed-bloc privately organized meeting. Russia joined the club in 1995.

    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    Pence to Convey Message of Global Safety, Security in Europe Trip
    In 2015 during the peak months of the Ukrainian conflict, Russia received a lot of criticism in Munich over the situation in Donetsk and Lugansk. This time Lavrov delivered his speech in a much friendlier atmosphere.

    The Russian Foreign Minister called for the creation of a “post-West” world order, where each nation has a right to balance its own interests with the interests of other nations. When it comes to the crisis in Ukraine, which didn’t get as much attention at this year’s conference as it did in 2015, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia still sees the Minsk agreements as the key to solving the problem.

    ​The US politicians have always been welcome at the Munich Security Conference. But following last year’s US presidential elections the atmosphere has cooled somewhat, since everyone wanted to hear what the newly appointed US officials, including Vice President Mike Pense and US Defense Secretary James Mattis, are going to say to their EU allies following harsh public statements by Donald Trump.

    In his recent interview to German tabloid Bild, Trump criticized German chancellor Angela Merkel for her open-door policy towards refugees, calling it a “catastrophic mistake”. Trump also told German reporters that he will impose a 35% tax on BMW cars assembled abroad and imported to the US – something that Bavarian automakers probably didn’t like.

    However, it wasn’t Trump’s criticism of German politics and business practices that caused confusion and concern among the participants of the Munich Security Conference as much as it was his statement about NATO becoming obsolete. In January this year Trump told journalists that even though the trans-Atlantic military alliance is important, it “has problems”.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, front left, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, front left, stand with other NATO defense ministers during a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO Chief Downplays Pentagon's Head 2% Defense Spending Ultimatum
    The bone of contention, according to the newly-elect US president, lies in the fact that not everyone in the alliance pays the same price for their protection. Only 5 out of 27 NATO members keep their pledge to invest 2% of their country’s GDP on defense.

    Even though these numbers were not mentioned by US Vice President Mike Pence during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, his call for America’s allies to “go Dutch” on military expenses can be clearly seen between the lines.

    ​Even though in Munich both Mike Pence and James Mattis said that the US will continue supporting NATO, these statements were regarded by many as “mixed signals” from Washington, since they appeared only weeks after Donald Trump’s controversial interview. So, it’s likely that instead of listening to contradictory statements, many European politicians would rather wait for Trump’s actions.

    Related:

    Trump, Terrorism and Cybercrime Top Agenda at Global Defense Summit in Munich
    Iraqi Prime Minister, Kurdistan President to Hold Talks in Munich
    Ukrainian, Romanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Relations at Munich Conference
    Lavrov, Iranian FM Discuss Syria, Bilateral Relations in Munich
    Tags:
    NATO, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, United States, Europe, Germany, Munich
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok