Many Western Partners Show Understanding of Russia's Position - Lavrov

MUNICH (Sputnik) — The foreign minister added that it would be possible to overcome confrontation, depending on the further progress of the dialogue if NATO and the European Union wanted to.

"I can say that many our western partners express understanding of our position during private talks," Lavrov told reporters during the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier on Saturday, Lavrov met with the foreign ministers from Austria, Croatia and France, as well as with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during her speech at the Munich Security Conference earlier in the day that the relations between the West and Russia should be improved.

Since 2014, relations between Russia, the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.