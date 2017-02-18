Register
17:06 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath

    US Establishment Forcing Trump to 'Copy Obama's Foreign Policy'

    © AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9201

    Speaking with Radio Sputnik, Russian lawmaker Alexei Pushkov commented on the pressure currently being mounted on United States President Donald Trump. According to Pushkov, Trump’s opponents want to tie his hands, especially in relations with Russia.

    Political elites in Washington will try to do everything possible to neutralize President Trump, putting him in a situation in which he would not be able to act independently, according to senior member of the Russian parliament's upper house Alexey Pushkov.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the podium after a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Betting on Trump's Impeachment: Big Game by 'Political Losers' Trying to Win Back
    According to the lawmaker, in fact Trump is now being forced to continue the policy of his predecessor Barack Obama. 

    Pushkov pointed out that the recent resignation of General Michael Flynn from the post of the US presidential administration’s national security advisor should be considered in the very same context.

    Flynn resigned on Monday after media reported based on illegal leaks of classified information that he had misled senior US officials about the extent of his talks with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.

    "This was a very heavy blow to Trump. Three weeks after his inauguration, Trump now resembles a man who cannot withstand the pressure being mounted on him. His executive orders are suspended, his policy is in limbo. Certain forces behind the scenes in Washington are blocking Trump’s decisions. […] This is a blow to the presidential powers. He was forced to accept Flynn’s resignation," Pushkov said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    The lawmaker contemplated that the pressure on President Donald Trump will persist.

    "I think that they [the US establishment] will try to turn Trump into a copy of Barack Obama, in terms of foreign policy," Pushkov noted.

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017 to attend a Republican retreat
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    More US Voters Think Trump Truthful, as Opposed to Media - Poll
    According to him, opponents are blocking Trump’s initiatives on a range of crucial matters, including US relations with NATO and cooperation with Russia against terrorism. They want Trump to embrace the same approach on those issues as the Obama administration had.

    "It seems that political elites in Washington are doing everything to make Trump bound hand and foot. They want to put him in such conditions so he would be unable to act independently. This doesn’t mean he would be an exact copy of Obama, but his Republican opponents and the Democrats want him to preserve the main parameters of Obama’s foreign policy," Pushkov concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Reveals Four Candidates to Replace Flynn as National Security Adviser
    US Establishment Forming Bipartisan Bloc Against Trump Getting Along With Putin
    Trump Blasts 'Fake Reporting' for Making It Harder to 'Get Along With Russia'
    Trump Believes US, Russia Can Find New Areas of Common Interest - VP
    Tags:
    foreign policy, establishment, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok