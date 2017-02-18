Moscow Was Ready for Info Outbursts About Russian Football Fans - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "Russia's Hooligan Army" documentary about Russian football fans aired on the BBC on Thursday. It documents filmmaker Alex Stockley von Statzer's journey to Russian to interview members of "the most feared firms."

"Such info outbursts were expected especially from our English friends, it was clear that they have been preparing this. All countries face problems with football fans, but there are more people who come to support and watch a nice game," Dvorkovich told reporters.

The deputy prime minister called for international effort in tackling the problem of football hooligans instead of using this issue for creating obstacles for the conduct of sport events.