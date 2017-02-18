Register
17:05 GMT +318 February 2017
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the 53rd Munich Security Conference

    Russia Will Not Lift 'Sanctions' on EU Until Minsk Deal Implemented - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    Politics
    9405200

    The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow as well will not lift counter-sanctions against the EU until the Minsk deal is implemented.

    Sigmar Gabriel
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Once Minsk Deal Implemented - German FM
    MUNICH (Sputnik) — However, linking the lifting the sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union with the implementation of the Minsk peace deal is illogical and artificial, he added.

    "As our European partners are saying in regard to sanctions, I have already spoken on that matter. Since it is quite illogical and artificial to talk about the formula that Minsk agreements should be implemented by Russia then the European Union will lift sanctions. We also want the Minsk agreements to be implemented and our sanctions against the European Union would not be lifted as well until the Minsk agreements are implemented," Lavrov said speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia, the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    anti-Russian sanctions, Minsk agreement, Sergei Lavrov, Europe, Russia
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Implement Minsk? Yes, lets get on with it. Then russia needs to fulfil first Minsk item. Remove russians and russian arms from Ukrainian soil!
    • Reply
      avatar
      xana
      This was probably not understood in european states : OK you do not do anything to push Ukrops to fulfill their part of the Minsk agrement. But this comes with a price, ask your farmers. Sanctions help Russia to gain its economical autonomy. Sanctions may go on for years, that is only benefit for Russia and doom for western agriculture and industry.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Ha ha ha .... Bulls eye ... Back on EU ... as RF will determine when Minsk 2 implemented ... Carrot to the Donkey never reach ... ROFLOL
    • Reply
      avatar
      xana
      The loosers are western states, and the biggest loser is Ukraine. Glory to idiots o
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, TROLL ALERT
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Mishka what a lying Uke that is not written in Minsk as that premise does not exist but you keep on lying thats all your good for.
      Have you actually read the Minsk agreement thought not Sputnik is not a platform for brain dead POS like you scram!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      P.S. Mishka most of Ukraine forces are armed with old Soviet weapons including your airplanes where else did the Su-24 come from that shot down the airliner because you idiots thought Putin was onboard like he would be on a Malaysia airliner then again the missile was fired from well below and did not identify the plane just acted on 'thought he was'.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv,
      It does not mater what you say here, but I like the idea of confronting illogical EU and US demands with tougher and humiliating ones. Although this Russia demand is quite small, but it is a good start which hopefully will be followed up with harsher ones!

      It is also a good idea to have the follow up demands that EU/US must comply with ready to go at a moment's notice.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toxana(Show commentHide comment)
      xana,
      Frankly, if visible indications are true, these EU/US sanctions are a gift from God, which must be prolonged until Russia totally eclipses the West and its owners to an extent that the west and its owners can never recover or close the ensuing gap.
    Show new comments (0)

