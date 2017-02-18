Russia Will Not Lift 'Sanctions' on EU Until Minsk Deal Implemented - Lavrov

MUNICH (Sputnik) — However, linking the lifting the sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union with the implementation of the Minsk peace deal is illogical and artificial, he added.

"As our European partners are saying in regard to sanctions, I have already spoken on that matter. Since it is quite illogical and artificial to talk about the formula that Minsk agreements should be implemented by Russia then the European Union will lift sanctions. We also want the Minsk agreements to be implemented and our sanctions against the European Union would not be lifted as well until the Minsk agreements are implemented," Lavrov said speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Since 2014, relations between Russia, the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.