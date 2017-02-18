Russia Will Not Lift 'Sanctions' on EU Until Minsk Deal Implemented - Lavrov

"As our European partners are saying in regard to sanctions, I have already spoken on that matter. Since it is quite illogical and artificial to talk about the formula that Minsk agreements should be implemented by Russia then the European Union will lift sanctions. We also want the Minsk agreements to be implemented and our sanctions against the European Union would not be lifted as well until the Minsk agreements are implemented," Lavrov said speaking at the Munich Security Conference.
Since 2014, relations between Russia, the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.
Implement Minsk? Yes, lets get on with it. Then russia needs to fulfil first Minsk item. Remove russians and russian arms from Ukrainian soil!

This was probably not understood in european states : OK you do not do anything to push Ukrops to fulfill their part of the Minsk agrement. But this comes with a price, ask your farmers. Sanctions help Russia to gain its economical autonomy. Sanctions may go on for years, that is only benefit for Russia and doom for western agriculture and industry.

Ha ha ha .... Bulls eye ... Back on EU ... as RF will determine when Minsk 2 implemented ... Carrot to the Donkey never reach ... ROFLOL

The loosers are western states, and the biggest loser is Ukraine. Glory to idiots o

Mishka Kyiv, TROLL ALERT

Mishka what a lying Uke that is not written in Minsk as that premise does not exist but you keep on lying thats all your good for.

P.S. Mishka most of Ukraine forces are armed with old Soviet weapons including your airplanes where else did the Su-24 come from that shot down the airliner because you idiots thought Putin was onboard like he would be on a Malaysia airliner then again the missile was fired from well below and did not identify the plane just acted on 'thought he was'.

Mishka Kyiv,

xana,
Have you actually read the Minsk agreement thought not Sputnik is not a platform for brain dead POS like you scram!
It does not mater what you say here, but I like the idea of confronting illogical EU and US demands with tougher and humiliating ones. Although this Russia demand is quite small, but it is a good start which hopefully will be followed up with harsher ones!
It is also a good idea to have the follow up demands that EU/US must comply with ready to go at a moment's notice.
Frankly, if visible indications are true, these EU/US sanctions are a gift from God, which must be prolonged until Russia totally eclipses the West and its owners to an extent that the west and its owners can never recover or close the ensuing gap.