Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Calls Russia-US-EU Tensions 'Unnatural'

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Russia calls for good neighborly relations, he said.

"Russia has never tried to hide its views and has been frank about its work in promoting good neighborly relations, security and development from Vancouver to Vladivostok. The tensions of the past years between the US, Europe and Russia are unnatural and, I’d even say, ‘counternatural,’" he said.

"Russia is a Eurasian power uniting a plethora of cultures and nationalities… We are part of one continent. Together we’ve written history," Lavrov emphasized.

Russia is not looking for a conflict but will protect its interests, he emphasized.

"Russia is not looking for a conflict with anyone but will always be able to protect its interests. We want to strive for dialogue to find understanding based on mutual benefit."

He categorically denied accusations of Moscow allegedly trying to undermine a "liberal world order" or prevent new "centers of influence" from emerging around the world, saying such a world order was doomed to fail.

Relations between Russia, the EU and the US have deteriorated after Crimea rejoined Russia in early 2014 after a vast majority of the peninsula's citizens voted in favor of the move during a referendum. The European Union and the United States also imposed a series of sanctions on Russia over its alleged involvement in the conflict between the Kiev authorities and the militia in the east of Ukraine, a claim Moscow has repeatedly denied.