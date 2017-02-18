OSCE Mission Concerned by Overnight Shelling Near Ukraine's Avdiivka, Yasynuvata

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Yasynuvata city administration said that as a result of the shelling on the city's outskirts, a gas pipeline had caught fire. The administration added that the shelling continued into the morning.

#OSCE SMM concerned about reports of overnight fighting in Avdiivka-Yasynuvata area.Donetsk filtration station remains at risk pic.twitter.com/LbCiBU2TLs — OSCE SMM Ukraine (@OSCE_SMM) February 18, 2017

​Since late January, the conflict in eastern Ukraine between local militia and Kiev authorities has escalated in Avdiivka and Yasynuvata towns near Donetsk, with Kiev forces and Donbass militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

